Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares best moments from Switzerland vacation in mini travel vlog - WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been learning skiing in the snowy peaks of Switzerland in her recent wintry vacation. She has been sharing pictures, videos, and her experience of learning a new adventure on her Instagram handle for the past few days. On January 31, 2022, the South sensation shared the priceless moments from her European vacation in a mini travel vlog on her YouTube channel.

The actress, who recently broke the internet with her sizzling performance in the item song 'Oo Antava' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa', shared her mini vlog on her official YouTube channel. She captioned it as "And here's how my trip to the land of snow went. Lots of snow, falls, laughs, scenic views and good food with my favourite bunch!". In the 31-second clip, she gave everyone a glimpse of the exquisite food, the beautiful roads, the snow-capped mountains, and her luxurious ski resort. She can also be seen seated in an aircraft with her friend Shilpa Reddy in the video.

Sharing the picture with her instructor Kate McBride, Samantha had detailed her skiing experience in an Instagram post. She wrote, "I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope. Very humbling, fell a 100 times. Got up each time. The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through. In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a red run I found something truly special. It’s been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable."

She had also shared a video in which she was seen falling off while skiing in the snowy hills of Switzerland. In the caption, she had mentioned that it is one among the 100 falls she faced during her learning.

Since her separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in October 2021, Samantha has been traveling to different locations in India and abroad. She went to Dubai and Rishikesh in October and welcomed the 2022 New Year in Goa with her girl gang.