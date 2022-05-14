Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets new fitness goals by acing 45 kgs bench press like a pro

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness lover, and no matter how rigorous her schedule would be, she would always manage to take some time out for keeping herself 'fit n fabulous.' Samantha gives enough fitness goals to her followers, and she usually shares her workout moments to inspire her followers.

Recently, Samantha pushed herself to the limit and did an inclined bench-press with 45 kgs of weight. Samantha shared her achievement moment on her Instagram, and said, "New high. Benching 45 kgs. Good day. @amankarani @junaid.shaikh88"

Samantha posted another image where she's geared up to take all the challenges head-on.

Previously, Samantha shared a sizzling hot mirror selfie that is currently breaking the internet. The Eega actress shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in which she is seen clicking a picture of the note by her stylist Neerajaa Kona that is pasted on a mirror. In the now-viral selfie, while Samantha's face is not visible, the 'Super Deluxe' actress is seen wrapped in just a white towel which she is holding onto tightly to cover her modesty.

In a recent interview for Peacock magazine, spoke about her acting career and shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin. "I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I'm a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot on Instagram.

"It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I'm much more confident about trying on different roles whether it's a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated. On the work front, Samantha will appear in Shakuntalam, Yashoda, and a couple of other interesting projects in the near future.