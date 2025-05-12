Sharing that she herself was surprised after being offered Oo Antava, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Who thinks of me for a special song — and that too, one in which I had to look really hot? I was always playing the cute, bubbly, girl-next-door."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the dance floor on fire with her sexy dance moves with Allu Arjun in Oo Antava in the 2021 action drama Pushpa: The Rise. The actress has now shared that she took the item song as a challenge to prove herself since she never considered herself a "good, hot-looking woman", and how many people advised her not to do it.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, when Samantha was asked if she did Oo Antava to make a statement, she replied, "As much as people love to think that I do things to make statements for other people, I do it to challenge myself. Throughout my life, I have never considered myself a good-looking, hot woman. I think Oo Antava was an opportunity for me to see if I could fake it and pull it off. I had never done that before. So it was honestly a challenge to myself, and I was only going to do it once because I just accepted it as a challenge."

Adding that she herself was surprised after being offered Oo Antava, the Super Deluxe actress continued, "Who thinks of me for a special song — and that too, one in which I had to look really hot? I was always playing the cute, bubbly, girl-next-door. It wasn’t about the dance, it was about the attitude — the fierce, confident woman who is always comfortable in her sexuality — all of these, which I am not. People around me said, absolutely not. I was like, I liked the lyrics, I just felt nobody had offered me something like this before, and I looked at it as an opportunity. I was shaking in front of 500 junior artists before the first shot. I was so nervous."

Oo Antava became a rage upon its release. Samantha was replaced by Sreeleela in the item song Kissik in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. The two films starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil became blockbusters. While Pushpa: The Rise earned Rs 350 crore globally, Pushpa 2: The Rule became a mammoth blockbuster with the worldwide collections of Rs 1740 crore and eventually, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film ever behind Dangal and Baahubali 2.

