Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy moves in item song 'Oo Antava' from ‘Pushpa’ will win you over - Watch

Next week, Telugu cinema's 'Icon Star' Allu Arjun, will bring his Pan-India film 'Pushpa Part 1: The Rise' to cinemas. The trailer of the upcoming action-thriller has already earned praise for its captivating plot, dramatic moments, and Allu's vicious look. The makers of the film released a lyrical version of an item song that features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the song has spread like a wildfire.



The song 'Oo Antava' has become an instant hit, and the major credit goes to Samantha's seductive look and sensuous moves. Indravathi Chauhan's alluring vocals, Devi Sri Prasad's music, and Samantha's appearance have escalated the excitement for the film among the masses. Within 23 hours of the release, the Telugu version of the song has garnered more than 11 million views. Samantha even conceded the love she received for the song on her social media. She posted a tweet that highlights the song's milestone. Check out.







Apart from Samantha, we get a glimpse of Pushpa Raj (Allu) in a colourful yet ferocious avatar. The fans are hailing the song as the best part about the film, and some of them even called 'The Family Man' actress as the enchanting Queen. Watch the song

'Pushpa Part 1' revolves around the life of Pushpa Raj (Allu) and the plot deals with the smuggling of red sandalwood of Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Bapu, Prakash Raj, and Fahadh Faasil (making his Telegu debut) in pivotal roles. Sukumar directorial will release on December 17 in Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.