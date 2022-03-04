Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal trainer compares actress with Virat Kohli, here's why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often takes to her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her hardcore workout routine, sometimes even challenging her fans to perform various exercises. Samantha's intense workout videos not only inspire many on social media but set benchmarks as they involve some really innovative techniques and routines. From weight-lifting, deadlifts, modified squats to aerial yoga, Samantha is someone who has tried her hand at different forms or workouts to stay fit.

Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh has compared her to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Why do you ask? Well, that's because according to Samantha's trainer, the actress pushes her to the limits just like Virat Kohli.

As per a report in the Great Andhra, her trainer was quoted as saying that he always tells the actress, "If you were an athlete, you would have been like Virat Kohli." He then added, "Samantha...has an attitude wherein she will just say...'I will try and do it again'. She is very aggressive and wants to do things to the core. I take motivation from her."

On the work front, Samantha has multiple projects in her kitty. She will be seen as Queen Shakuntala in her upcoming mythology-based movie 'Shakuntalam'. She also has the Tamil movie, 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' in the pipeline.