Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Rohit Bhatkar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's friend and hairstylist penned a sweet note for the actress as she took an extended break from films.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from acting to spend time on herself, following a tumultuous period due to health complications. The actress finished her shoot for ongoing projects Kushi and the Indian version of Citadel this week. Samantha’s hairstylist and friend Rohit Bhatkar took to his Instagram to pen a long note in praise of the actress’ hard work.

Last year, Samantha was diagnosed with myositis, which is an autoimmune disease. The treatment for the same has taken a toll on her body. The actress completed her pending commitments and now, as per reports, will stay away from shoots and all work for around six months.

On Friday, Rohit Bhatkar took to Instagram, sharing some adorable pictures from their time together. He wrote in the caption, “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3 movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And a lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember.”

In the long note, Rohit praised Samantha and her work ethic as he added, “As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wild flower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. (evil eye emoji)……. Until next time, friend.”

Samantha will be next seen in the Telugu romantic-comedy Kushi, which marks her first appearance opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is set to release on September 1. Samantha will also be seen in Raj & DK’s Indian adaptation of the Prime Video show Citadel. The series acts as a prequel to Citadel and also stars Varun Dhawan, playing a younger version of the father of Priyanka Chopra’s character from the parent series.

