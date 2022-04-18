Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first salary will leave you shocked

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/File photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal scheduled for release on April 28. The Vignesh Shivan directorial also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles along with the 'Super Deluxe' actress.

Samantha is quite active on Instagram and on Sunday, March 17, the actress held an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories in which she replied to the questions posed by her fans. When one of her fans asked her about her first income, the actress posted a short video revealing details about her first salary as she told, "My first income was 500 rupees for an eight-hour day as a hostess in a hotel for a conference...it was in 10th standard or 11th standard".





Another answer that caught everyone's attention was when another Instagram user asked her "Some tattoo ideas you'd love to have one day". Replying to the same, the actress again posted a video in which she was heard saying, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.” This came as a surprise to her fans since Samantha herself has three tattoos connected to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya inked on her body.

Talking about the three tattoos, the first tattoo is on the upper back of the actress that reads YMC which is the abbreviation of Samantha and Naga's first film together, Ye Maaya Chesave. The second tattoo is inked on her right rib which reads, ‘Chay’. The third tattoo is more special, as both Naga and Samantha have inked the same figure of two arrows on their forearms.



READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu advises 'never to have a tattoo,' despite having 3 of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Answering another fan's question on the secret to her happiness, Samantha replied, "There is no secret ingredient...you just wake up everyday and choose to be happy".