Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-best friend Sadhna Singh alleges 'stalking & abuse', drops note after taking ‘villain' dig at actress' wedding with Raj Nidimoru

After making a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru, her former best friend, makeup artist Sadhna Singh, dropped another post claiming to be 'stalked and abused' by someone.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 has unexpectedly sparked online drama, mainly involving her former close friend and makeup artist Sadhna Singh. While many long-time friends like Nandini Reddy and Shilpa Reddy attended the small wedding, Sadhna and stylist Preetam Jukalker were not there, which made fans curious. People also noticed that Preetam still follows Samantha on social media, but Sadhna does not. Soon after the wedding went viral, Sadhna’s Instagram activity added more fuel to the discussion.

Sadhna’s post and how people reacted

Sadhna was once very close to Samantha, especially after Samantha’s 2021 divorce from Naga Chaitanya. But on the wedding day, she posted a message saying, “The villain plays the victim so well.” She didn’t mention anyone, but many assumed it was aimed at Samantha, leading to a wave of online debate.

Accusations of online abuse and stalking

As people continued to speculate, Sadhna shared a screenshot of an abusive message she received. She wrote that educated people were “stalking and abusing” her. She also posted a Reel of an animated character saying they disagreed with the false information someone had shared. Later, Sadhna responded to the trolling again by posting her photo with a message telling people to keep believing their own stories and continue with their hate, adding a sarcastic line asking them to keep chasing her.

In the caption, she wrote, "You’ll be investing sooooo much time &effort in your own built up stories - thank you so much mujhe yaad rakhne ke liye you‘ll are the real ‘vitamin ki goli ‘ vitamin that gives me reason to LAUGH LOUDER don’t STOP- let the hate keep coming in." Raj and Samantha got married in a private ceremony on December 1, at Linga Bhairavi Mandir at Isha Yoga Centre, at Combiatore, Tamil Nadu