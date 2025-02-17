She recently made a rare and memorable appearance at a college event in Chennai, where she surprised everyone by dancing to her hit song "Dippam Dappam".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's public appearances are few and far between, but when she does step out, she's sure to create a buzz. She recently made a rare and memorable appearance at a college event in Chennai, where she surprised everyone by dancing to her hit song "Dippam Dappam".

The actor, who usually shies away from dancing in public, made an exception for the students of Sathyabhama University. The video of her lively and adorable performance has taken social media by storm. For the unversed, the Dippam Dappam song is from the 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

In the viral video, the actress perfected the steps with a group of dancers, receiving thunderous applause and cheers from the enthusiastic audience. For the event, she turned heads in a breathtaking white gown with a blue ombre skirt as she danced the night away at the college event. Watch the video here:

Earlier, Samantha has ignited speculation with a mysterious social media post, shortly after her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya publicly stated that both have moved on from their divorce. The post features lyrics from Selena Gomez's "Scared of Loving You", leaving fans wondering about its underlying message and possible connection to her current emotional state.

Her cryptic post comes amid Naga Chaitanya’s recent revelation on his personal life where he denied rumours about actress Sobhita Dhulipala being involved in their divorce, clarifying that their separation was not influenced by any third person.

On the film front, Samantha has several exciting projects in the pipeline. After her recent appearance in Prime Video's Citadel: Honey Bunny, she will feature in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom - which is currently under production, this film is directed by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK. She also has Bangaram, of which details about the plot and release date are yet to be revealed.