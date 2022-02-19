Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she used to go gym to 'Check out' Naga Chaitanya- Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a fitness motivation for many of her fans. Her frequent gym posts and workout reels have gone viral multiple times. However, the 'Eega' actress was not always a fitness freak, and she also needed a push for the workout. Well, the actress got inspired from none other than her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Last year, Samantha conducted a 'ask me anything' on her Instagram, and one of the fans asked what attracted her to fitness. The actress replied to the answer in her no-makeup look and said, "I will tell you a big secret. So... you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay (Naga Chaitanya), because he used to go to this gym and I joined it too."

Check out the video

Last year many of Naga-Chaitanya's fans were shell-shocked to learn that the duo has parted their ways. Naga and Samantha got married in 2017, and in October 2021, they announced their separation. Both actors shared this surprising news on their social media handles and requested media, fans to allow them privacy.

READ Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealing first wife of Naga Chaitanya

Samantha recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a video that has once again sent the internet into a tizzy. Showing off her fabulous dance moves, Samantha is seen giving an impromptu performance on Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Arabic Kuthu song 'Halamathi Habibo' from their upcoming Tamil-language movie 'Beast'.

Watch the video

On the work front, Samantha gave one of the biggest item numbers 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa The Rise,' and she will next be seen in romantic comedy 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' opposite Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara. Whereas Naga will make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadha.'