Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she deals with trolls: 'Being blocked doesn't mean you affected me, it just means...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she blocks negativity online to protect her peace, avoids excessive social media and focuses on books and podcasts. She is set to appear in Maa Inti Bangaram (May 15, 2026) and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom by Raj & DK.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 05:21 PM IST

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently spoke honestly about how she deals with social media trolls. She answered questions about her online negative comment handling through an Instagram interactive session with her fans.

How she handles negative comments:

Samantha told fans that she responds to both positive feedback and negative feedback with equal emotional distance. She established that she protects her personal space from all negative influences. She explained that she blocks users who bring negative content to her page. She explained that blocking someone on her account serves as a protective measure against unwanted behaviour rather than indicating her emotional distress.

Her views on social media:

Samantha shared her opinions about social media usage patterns. She demonstrated how Instagram users who spend excessive time on the platform develop anxiety, together with fear of missing out (FOMO). She practices scrolling limitations because it helps her maintain mental wellness. Instead, she chooses to read books and listen to podcasts while she occasionally permits herself to experience boredom. She believes this practice keeps her mind peaceful while maintaining her concentration.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu bashes South industry for 'embarrassing' demands: 'Often asked to wear padded bra'

Upcoming projects:

Samantha is currently working on her upcoming Telugu movie Maa Inti Bangaram, which will release in theatres on May 15, 2026. The actress will appear in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, which Raj and DK will direct. Through her interaction, Samantha sent a strong message about maintaining positivity online. She believes in protecting her peace and she wants other people to concentrate on essential matters, while they should not let negative things impact them.

