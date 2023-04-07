Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals Allu Arjun is not involved in daughter Allu Arha’s career, says, ‘she is her own person..’

Allu Arjun-Allu Arha-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Shakuntalam. The movie also stars Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha in a prominent role and while talking about her in a press conference, Samantha revealed that Allu Arjun is not involved in her daughter’s decisions.

Shakuntalam's team reached Mumbai for the release of the 3D trailer and there, when asked if Allu Arjun talked about his daughter’s performance, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “For some reason, she is her own person and she decides her own things. I don’t think her father is involved and is going to involve himself in her career because it’s going to kind of take off differently after this movie. It’s something to look forward to definitely. When I say families and children are going to connect with this film, apart from the main leads, there’s a child who has a beautiful role in this film so it’ll be a massive connect there.”

Shakuntalam is an Indian mythological film helmed by Gunasekhar. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing the role of Shankuntala, Dev Mohan will play the role of Dushyanta, and Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha who is going to make her acting debut with the film will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharata. The film also stars Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Madhoo, and Kabir Duhan Singh among others. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the movie Kushi helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress will be seen romancing Vijay Deverakonda in the movie. The romantic comedy film is written by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 1, 2023. Other than this, Samantha also has the Indian installment of Citadel in the pipeline which also stars Varun Dhawan.

