Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals 2021 was 'rough' for her amid split from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be seen in the annual roundtable interview with Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Adarsh Gourav, said that the year 2021 was ‘rough’ for her.

In the video shared by Film Companion on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was heard describing 2021 as the ‘rough’ year for her. It seems that she was hinting at her divorce. After watching the clip, her fans started consoling her. They asked the actress to ‘be strong’. One of them wrote, “Rough for Sam but we're always with her.” Another mentioned, “Sam we are with you forever stay strong.”

A username Laxmimalai wrote, “The pain behind her smile and the word Rough..Samantha…” Another social media user commented, “@samantharuthprabhuoffl the way u said rough with ur signature smiling face. More power to you sam.” One person wished her happiness and wrote, “Sam I Just wish you all happiness ...I can understand how tough was 2021 for you ..only love to you always.”

Samantha often shares cryptic posts on social media. Earlier, she had shared an article that was posted by Rani Rampal who is the captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey team on Instagram. The article was about educating daughters, making them financially independent and more confident. It stated, “Make your daughters so capable that you won’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education. And most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in October 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony, announced their separation on October 2 this year. They shared the news with their fans through a post on social media.