Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to Thalapathy Vijay fans asking her about Varisu trailer update: 'I found out...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to Thalapathy Vijay fans on Twitter

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the new release date of her upcoming period drama Shaakuntalam. But as the actress tweeted the film’s new poster, she found out that a section of her fans were more interested in another update – the trailer of Varisu. The interesting aspect is that Samantha is not even a part of the film. The Tamil action film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

In response to Samantha’s Shaakuntalam tweet, many fans quizzed the actress about any update on Varius’s trailer and when it was likely to be launched. On Sunday, some reports stated that there was likely to be an announcement about the trailer on the day and that the trailer would be launched on Monday. However, as Sunday ended, no update came. Eager fans began trending ‘Varisu trailer update’ on Twitter.

Responding to one such tweet, Samantha wrote back, “Since you guys have hijacked my mentions . I found out (smiley emoji).” She then proceeded to give some update as she added, “VERY SOON!!” Several fans applauded Samantha for giving updates for a film she isn’t part of.

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, is set to be released on January 12, ahead of Pongal. However, with just 10 days left for the release, there is no news about its trailer, which has left some fans worried about such a short publicity and marketing campaign. Varisu will clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu on the big festive weekend. Thunivu will be released on January 13 and its trailer was released on Sunday.

As per reports, the trailer of Varisu is likely to be released in the next two days, followed by a large-scale marketing campaign till the release. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika, the film also stars Jayashudha, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, SJ Suryah, and Yogi Babu among others.