Samantha Ruth Prabhu relishes samosa after rigorous workout, drops happy photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout routines have always wowed her followers. The star shared a sneak glimpse at her workout on Wednesday. Samantha captioned the video of herself lifting weights as "Work out to eat."

Her Instagram stories also included a photo of the star smiling after noticing a platter of samosas in front of her.

After spending time with pals in Goa, the actor appears to have returned to her normal routine. Samantha was with Shilpa Reddy in Goa.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress shared a gorgeous picture in a printed monokini. She captioned the picture with a silver heart emoji and added a hashtag #goayoubeauty along with the same.

The actress has also been sharing pictures on her Instagram stories from her Goa vacation with friends - famous fashion designer Shilpa Reddy and lawyer-actor Vasuki S Punj.

Samantha and Naga were spotted together for the first time since their split announcement at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad, according to Pinkvilla. The estranged couple were each attending the Ramanaidu Studio to meet their respective work obligations.

Samantha was at the studio wrapping up the first schedule of her next film, 'Yashoda,' while Naga Chaitanya was shooting for 'Bangarraju,' according to Pinkvilla. The two stars did not talk to each other after finishing their work, according to the report, and left in their own cars.