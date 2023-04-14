Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls how south actresses were often humiliated by fashion designers: 'Who are you? What south?'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She may be a nationally-known name and face now but this pan-India popularity did not always exist for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Even though the actress was a bug name in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, she recalled that she was largely unknown outside those states. As a result, she says she and other colleagues of hers from the south industries were often disrespected by fashion designers.

In an interview with IANS, Samantha spoke about how far regional films have come in recent years, with movies in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada out running Hindi cinema at the box office. Samantha said, “It’s absolutely wonderful. There were times when we south actors couldn`t source garments from designers because they were like, ‘Who are you? South actor? What south?’”

Samantha eventually gained widespread recognition in the north after her appearance in the Prime Video web series The Family Man, where she played a Tamil insurgent. She also appeared in the song Oo Antava in the movie pushpa The Rise, which was a national hit. Now, she is starring in her first pan-India film Shaakuntalam and the actress recognises how much things have changed.

Shaakuntalam, a mythological period drama, has over 3,000 costumes for the actors, supporting cast and junior artistes, made by designer Neeta Lulla: “We’ve come a long way from there, haven’t we? This inclusivity is quite amazing, and we’re now finally where we should be,” said Samantha.

Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Kabir Bedi, and Allu Arha. Based on Kalidasa’s epic play Abhignyana Shakuntalam, it is one of the most expensive Telugu films ever made. It released on April 14 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has opened to mixed reviews.