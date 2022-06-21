Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to reports of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/File photos

On Monday, it was reported that South superstar Naga Chaitanya, who recently split with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu after being married for four years, is in a relationship with Made In Heaven star Shobhita Dhulipala. As per a Pinkvilla report, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted together at the former's under-construction home in Jubilee Hills.

As per IANS, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source claimed.

Since the news of the two actors dating surfaced, it has caused a debate on social media, with Samantha's followers assuming that Naga Chaitanya's affair with Sobhita was the reason for their split, while Naga Chaitanya's admirers insist that this is not the case.

Responding to an article released by an online entertainment portal, which claimed that the Family Man star is planting negative stories about Chaitanya, the actor said people need to "grow up". Reacting to the news report about 'Chay fans lashing out at Samantha's PR team' amid the Love Story actor's dating reports with Sobhita, Samantha took to Twitter and wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!"

Earlier, a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla that Naga Chaitanya was spotted multiple times at the same hotel where Sobhita was staying during the promotions of her latest outing Major opposite Adivi Sesh. The report also mentioned that Sobhita had recently celebrated her 30th birthday on May 31 in Hyderabad in the company of her 'close buddies' that included Naga Chaitanya. "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car", a source was quoted telling the entertainment portal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce via a joint statement shared on their respective social media handles on October 2. The statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."