Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Priyanka Chopra roasting husband Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after sparking separation speculations by dropping her husband Nick Jonas' surname from her social media handles, on Tuesday, laid all rumours to rest by sharing "perks of being a Jonas."

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a teaser video of a roast session from 'The Jonas Brothers Family Roast' which premiered on Netflix on November 23. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is now streaming on @netflix! #ROASTED @jonasbrothers @netflixisajoke."

Priyanka's move which was apparently a publicity stunt for the Jonas Brothers special on the streaming platform dismissed all divorce rumours. Meanwhile, her roast clip, in which she took a dig at her husband Nick Jonas' acting career and also addressed their 10 year age gap, went viral in no time.

The clip attracted reactions from film industry members including one from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently in the news after she announced divorce from South superstar Naga Chaitanya. Ironically, Samantha's separation rumours had sparked off after she had dropped her last name from her social media handles.

The 'Family Man 2' actor reshared the video clip dropped by Priyanka Chopra. And though she didn't caption it, Samantha added an 'amazing!' sticker to the post.

As for the clip, the minute-long teaser video of the roast session commenced with Priyanka introducing herself by saying "Hi, everyone. I am honoured and thrilled actually, tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember."

Further in the clip, she is heard talking about her home country India which is rich in culture, however adding a hilarious twist to her statement, she quips, "I am from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So, clearly, the Jonas brothers didn`t make it over there."

Towards the end of the teaser, Priyanka reveals how she and Nick always try to teach each other things, while also addressing their 10 year age gap. "Nick and I have a 10 years age gap. And there's many '90s pop culture references that he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him, which is fine because we teach each other. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like," she said.

Rumours of a split between the star couple had started circulating on Monday when fans and followers noticed that Priyanka, who often goes by Chopra-Jonas, dropped both of her last names from her social media handles.

Though the reason behind the name change is still unclear Priyanka seems to have put all breakup speculations to rest with this quirky caption of her Instagram post.

Earlier on Tuesday Priyanka had also commented on Nick's Instagram post in which the singer could be seen performing some bicep curls during a workout session. The 'Baywatch' actor wrote, "Damn! I just died in your arms." She also added an emoji with heart eyes, another sweating and a third simple red heart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty including 'Matrix 4: Resurrections', Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo.