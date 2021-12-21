Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts strongly to troll targeting her for divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing headlines since last three months when she and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya officially confirmed their divorce on their social media handles in October. The actress is seen sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories about acceptance and moving on in life.

But on Tuesday, Samantha reacted strongly to a Twitter troll who targeted her for her divorce with Naga claiming that she has "50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman". He had replied to another post about her recent item number tagging Samantha in his reply. The actress took upon herself to quote-tweet the troll and shut down him with just four words, "God bless your soul." Her fans loved her reaction telling her to stay strong and ignore such negative people.



Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 December 21, 2021



When talking about the hatred and trolling that the actress had to suffer after her split with Naga, she had requested people to share their opinions in a more civilised manner. Talking to Elle India, she had said, "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

Samantha's sexy and sizzling avatar in her recent item song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa: The Rise' is being loved by the audience with some of them even calling the song as the best part about the film.