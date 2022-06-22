Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde wish Thalapathy Vijay on his 48th birthday

Samantha-Vijay-Pooja Hegde

Thalapathy Vijay turned 48 on Wednesday, and several of his fans are celebrating this special day with a bang. Twitter is flooded with wishes, fan arts, fan edits, and whatnot. Well, Vijay is not only popular among the masses, but he has also mesmerised his co-stars and other contemporary artists. The most beautiful, successful female artists have also expressed their views on Vijay, and they wished him on his special day.

De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh shared an image of 'Bossy Vijay' on her Instagram and wished him saying, "Happy Birthday Sir! Wish you all the love, light and happiness today and everybody.

Here are the wishes

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast co-star Pooja Hegde also shared her view on Vijay and wished him saying, "Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest Vijay sir! Need to find out the secret to how he stays so cool and zen-like at all times! Hope this year is filled with lots of love, laughter, and yummy dosa parties! Keep breaking the box office like you always do.

The Family Man and Oh Baby star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took her Instagram to wish Vijay's on his birthday. Samantha posted the poster of Vijay's upcoming film Varisu, and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Vijay sir!! #happybirthdayvijay"

Thalapthy Vijay's co-star of Varisu, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna also shared the film's poster, and asserted, "Sooo Cute!"

Maker of Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited 66th film, which was tentatively called Thalapathy 66, revealed the film's title with a magnificent poster of the superstar on Tuesday, June 22. The film has been titled Varisu and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

And now, on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's 48th birthday, the makers have treated his fans with a second poster of the superstar from the upcoming film. In the second poster, Thalapathy Vijay is seen lying down casually on the back of what seems like a truck with one hand behind his head, his backpack next to him and a million-dollar smile on his face. The truck is loaded with eatables such as fruits, and vegetables, among other things and the actor, who is surrounded by a few kids, are all gazing into the camera and smiling.