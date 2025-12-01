Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru wedding at Isha Yoga Centre: Here's all about their Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, know all about its rituals

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married her long-time boyfriend and The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony. However, ditching the traditional marriage ceremony, the couple chose the sacred ritual of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married her long-time boyfriend and The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony. The two married according to the sacred ritual of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at the Linga Bhairavi Devi abode in Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Their marriage ceremony was held in a unique way as the couple chose a sacred traditional process of uniting than what is common down South.

What is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha?

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is a unique sacred process that binds partners deeply beyond the commonly considered way like thought, emotion, or physicality. The process goes through yogic tradition due to which the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is performed only at Linga Bhairavi abodes or specific venues. The process, that has deep spiritual significance, cleanses the five elements of the bodies of those performing along with their union and seeks Devi's blessings for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their life journey ahead.

The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha does not involve the usual community customs or regional traditions, but is rooted in the yogic system. Its purpose is beyond seeking blessings for a happy life but is more deep as it purifies the five fundamental elements of body-earth, water, fire, air, and space while refining and balancing them. Its importance is referenced from its Sanskrit meaning of “purification of the elements.” With this process, the couple forms bond beyond their physical existence to the elemental level in the body which helps balance their bond and lives.

The ritual is performed in the presence of Linga Bhairavi, and is designed to create harmony, clarity, and receptivity between the couple and so the Devi's grace is of utmost importance.

Who is Linga Bhairavi?

Linga Bhairavi is the the fierce and compassionate Devi, a divine manifestation of the feminine personality consecrated by Sadhguru through prana pratishtha at Isha Yoga Centre. Her abode is a sacred place for performing life-enriching and purifying rituals. This powerful, eight-foot energy form represents the universe's creative power, nurturing devotees throughout their lives, from birth to spiritual liberation, by harmonising body, mind, and energy.

What Samantha and Raj Nidimoru wore at the wedding?

For their big day, the duo opted for a hush-hush nuptial as Raj was seen wearing a crisp white kurta (long tunic), layered under a sleeveless Nehru jacket (or Bandi) in a golden-beige shade paired with matching white pyjama pants. The jacket features a textured, self-patterned design resembling chevrons or zigzags. The Pushpa actress also looked beautiful in a vibrant red silk saree. The fabric features small gold motifs (bootis) scattered throughout, and it has a thick, elaborate border with intricate gold zari work.