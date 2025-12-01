Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru marry at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore: Who is its founder and why did they choose this place?

Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate, Delhi HC tells concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents should be...
ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and film director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on Monday morning. The intimate wedding took place at Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Center near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Samantha shared a few pictures from her special day on Instagram with a simple caption, the date of the wedding: "01.12.2025." In a statement from the Isha Foundation, the couple wed in a 'Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha' ceremony at the temple on its vast campus. Let us tell you more about the organisation, its founder, and why the couple chose it as their wedding venue.
The Isha Yoga Center, situated at the foothills of Velliangiri, serves as the headquarters for Isha Foundation, which was founded in 1992 by Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Born in 1957 in Mysuru, 68-year-old Sadhguru has been teaching yoga since 1982. He also advocates for environmental protection and is a frequent speaker at top international forums. He is the author of several bestselling books including Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy and Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny. In 2017, he received the Padma Vibhushan -- India's second-highest civilian award -- for his contributions to spirituality and humanitarian services.
Samantha and Raj might have chosen this special way of getting hitched because of its spiritual significance. The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is a unique process that is said to bind partners deeply beyond the commonly-known ways. The process is rooted in yogic tradition due to which the the ceremony is performed only at Linga Bhairavi temples or other specific venues. The process, that has deep spiritual significance, is said to cleanse the five elements of the bodies of those performing it -- earth, water, fire, air, and space.