Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru marry at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore: Who is its founder and why did they choose this place?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate, Delhi HC tells concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents should be...

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...

Exclusive | Apurva Agnihotri on Sehar, why he chose TV after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Stats comparison in ODIs, Tests, T20Is and IPL

Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Hari Chandana: A role model officer of action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate, Delhi HC tells concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents should be...

Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru marry at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore: Who is its founder and why did they choose this place?

The intimate wedding took place at Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Center near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Samantha shared a few pictures from her special day on Instagram with a simple caption, the date of the wedding: "01.12.2025."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru marry at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore: Who is its founder and why did they choose this place?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru on Monday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and film director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on Monday morning. The intimate wedding took place at Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Center near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Samantha shared a few pictures from her special day on Instagram with a simple caption, the date of the wedding: "01.12.2025." In a statement from the Isha Foundation, the couple wed in a 'Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha' ceremony at the temple on its vast campus. Let us tell you more about the organisation, its founder, and why the couple chose it as their wedding venue.

The Isha Yoga Center, situated at the foothills of Velliangiri, serves as the headquarters for Isha Foundation, which was founded in 1992 by Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Born in 1957 in Mysuru, 68-year-old Sadhguru has been teaching yoga since 1982. He also advocates for environmental protection and is a frequent speaker at top international forums. He is the author of several bestselling books including Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy and Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny. In 2017, he received the Padma Vibhushan -- India's second-highest civilian award -- for his contributions to spirituality and humanitarian services.

Samantha and Raj might have chosen this special way of getting hitched because of its spiritual significance. The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is a unique process that is said to bind partners deeply beyond the commonly-known ways. The process is rooted in yogic tradition due to which the the ceremony is performed only at Linga Bhairavi temples or other specific venues. The process, that has deep spiritual significance, is said to cleanse the five elements of the bodies of those performing it -- earth, water, fire, air, and space.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m
Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?
Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Sharif stall disappears...
HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...
HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned
Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far
Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Know here
Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...
Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement