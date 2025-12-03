Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...

After a hush-hush wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have headed for a short honeymoon. On the big day, Raj presented her with an expensive house in Hyderabad.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married in a hush-hush wedding ceremony, and before anyone realised, they took the wedding vows and promised to spend their lifetime together. On December 1, Monday, Samantha and Raj surprised everyone with their union, and after an intimate wedding ceremony, the duo headed for a very short honeymoon. As Bollywood Hungama reported, the couple will be flying to Goa for just a day. Samantha and Raj will go to Goa on December 3, and they'll return on December 4.

Why did Samantha and Raj Nidimoru go for just one-day honeymoon?

As per the reports, Samantha is prioritising her work, and she's busy with her project. Thus, she took a short break from her professional commitment and will resume work on Thursday, December 4. The portal quoted the actress spotted at the airport. Speaking about their quick honeymoon, she said, "I’ve never felt happier in life. Raj completes me in ways I can’t describe. We are off to a day’s honeymoon. That’s all I can afford right now. I start shooting from the 4th. We will go for a proper honeymoon later.”

Raj Nidimoru gifted Samantha an expensive house?

In another report of Asianet News, Raj Nidimoru presented an expensive gift to Samantha on their wedding day. Apart from the diamond ring worth Rs 1.5 crores, The Family Man director gifted a luxury home to Samantha. On their wedding day, Raj surprised Samantha with a beautiful house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Raj gave the house keys to Samantha as a gift, which created a lifelong memory.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding

After dating for over a year, Samantha and Raj got married on a Monday morning at Linga Bhairavi Mandir at Isha Yoga Centre, Combiatore, Tamil Nadu. Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya, whereas Raj is rumoured to be still married to his first wife, Shhyamli De.