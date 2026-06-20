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Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru expecting their first child? Here's what we know

At the success celebration of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted with a baby bump, leading to pregnancy rumours. Samantha, who was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, whose first wife Shhyamali De, in December 2025.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 07:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru expecting their first child? Here's what we know
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are reportedly expecting their first child, as per an NDTV report. The rumours of Samantha being pregnant gained traction after a video from the celebrations of Samantha's recent release Maa Inti Bangaaram went viral, with fans spotting her baby bump. In the clip, Samantha is seen in a white fitted T-shirt paired with denims, while Raj stands beside her in a casual shirt and jeans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot with each other in a unique ceremony, known as the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple located inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on December 1, 2025. Samantha was previously married to star kid Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. They also starred opposite each other in a few Telugu movies. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, who has worked as an assistant director in a few Hindi films.

Samantha first met Raj on the sets of Raj & DK's The Family Man Season 2, which premiered on Prime Video in June 2021. They began dating each other in 2023 and after almost an year of their secret relationship, the couple made several public appearances together in 2024. Samantha and Raj also reunited for Raj & DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny, which streamed on Prime Video in 2024.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful 2019 collaboration Oh! Baby. The screenplay has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti. The film releases on June 19 and opened to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. The film features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in pivotal roles, along with Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting performances.

READ | Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Koi Mil Gaya with Supriya Sule's daughter Revati at her sangeet ceremony - Watch

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