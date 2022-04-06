Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts photo with Naga Chaitanya for the first time after separation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo with Naga Chaitanya for the first time after her separation from him, on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo with Naga Chaitanya for the first time after her separation from him, on Instagram. She shared a photo of her film ‘Majili’ marked three years. Majili was a Telugu-language romantic movie that featured an ex-couple in the lead roles.

‘Majili’ completed three years on April 5. Samantha shared the photo that featured Naga’s character Poorna Chandar Rao. Apart from this, the poster had two more pictures in which one showing Naga and Samantha in a romantic pose.

Rake a look:

Earlier, Samantha had shared a cryptic post. It read, "Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this.’”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were perhaps one of the most attractive and strong couples in South Indian cinema. Last year, though, the pair decided to call it quits. The divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left all of their admirers devastated. They've dominated the news since then for a variety of reasons. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's old interview has reappeared on the internet. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said on a talk programme that Naga Chaitanya is absolutely perfect for her, citing an example where she didn't have enough money to contact her home in the United States and he assisted her.

According to Bollywoodlife, during a talk show, She had said, "Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway. As a human being also, he has seen me make the most horrible mistakes.