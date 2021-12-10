Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses with Ram Charan at his sister-in-law's wedding reception

Upasana Konidela’s sister Anushpala Kamineni's wedding reception was attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shriya Saran, and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy. Samantha chose a chikankari embroidery saree by Abhishek Sharma with beautiful pearl and sequin details for the wedding occasion. In a blue suit with a white shirt, Ram Charan, on the other hand, looked handsome.

Shriya Saran was also present at Anushpala Kamineni's wedding celebration in Hyderabad, and she looked stunning.

Take a look at some photos of the day-

Samantha, on the other hand, will star in Philip John's film Arrangements of Love. According to Variety, she will play a bisexual lady who runs her own detective service in the film.

In the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, she will also appear in a special song. On Wednesday, the film's producers revealed Samantha's bold look on Twitter, along with the song's release date.

“This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2’s moves ‘Sizzling Song of The Year’ on 10th DEC,” the tweet read.

This will be her debut dance number in her career. Allu Arjun also appears in the film. Vignesh Shivan's Tamil romance comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is also in the works for her. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi also star in the flick.

She most recently appeared in the second season of the web series The Family Man, in which she portrayed Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel.