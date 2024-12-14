Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the reunion of Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids after he returned from judicial custody.

Allu Arjun’s reunion with his family after his release from Chanchalguda Jail has left his fans and members of the film industry extremely emotional. Several pictures and videos from Allu Arjun’s residence surfaced online in which the actor can be seen receiving an emotional welcome from his family.

The actor hugged his children, Ayaan and Arha, before sharing an emotional and extended hug with his wife, Sneha Reddy. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared one of the clips on her Instagram that highlighted this particular moment.

“I am not crying, okay!,” Samantha wrote with teary-eyed emojis and tagged Arjun and Sneha. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan also reacted to the particular moment. “Waited to only see this! (heart emoji)” He added, “With heartfelt condolences to the family. Very very unfortunate to go through this @alluarjunonline sir, but the way he handled this was very mature and dignified. (folded hands, heart and trophy emojis).”

Allu Arjun was released on Saturday morning from the jail where he spent the night after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of Pushpa 2. He had to spend Friday night in prison despite the Telangana High Court granting him bail.

After getting released from the jail, Allu Arjun also spoke to media. He said, “I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened.”

The incident that led to Allu Arjun’s arrest occurred during a chaotic scene at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, when the actor arrived to attend the premiere of his latest film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

