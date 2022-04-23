Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens cryptic note, says 'don't ever mistake my silence for ignorance'

Credit: Samantha Prabhu/Instagram

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Friday, penned a cryptic note on Twitter. The actress in her tweet talked about her silence, calmness, and kindness. As soon as she tweeted, fans got confused and started asking her if she is ok.

Samantha tweeted, “Don't ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, My KINDNESS for weakness.” Resharing her own tweet, the actress wrote, “kindness can have an expiry date.”

One of her fans replied, “We want you to speak out one day We want everyone to shut up their mouths after hearing the truth. We want you to feel happy for taking such a strong decisions to move ahead We want you to smile everyday. Sam dont trust your plans trust God plans he will be with you.” Another wrote, “All they want is your attention Sam please don't give them they don't deserve your attention ignore them and keep rising.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has 3 tattoos inked with her ex-husband's name Naga Chaitanya, had earlier advised her fans never to get a tattoo. During her Ask me Anything session on Instagram, she responded to one of her fan's queries who asked her, "Some tattoo ideas you'd love to have one day." Samantha replied to the question with a video message and smilingly she said, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.”

Talking about the three tattoos, reportedly, the first tattoo is at the upper back of the actress that reads YMC which is the abbreviation of Samantha and Naga's first film together, Ye Maaya Chesave. The second tattoo is inked on her right rib which reads, ‘Chay’. The third tattoo is more special, as both Naga and Samantha inked the same tattoo of two arrows on their forearms.