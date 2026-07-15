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Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on motherhood and first baby with Raj Nidimoru: 'Been waiting for this'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her pregnancy with Raj Nidimoru. She said she has 'always wanted to be a mother' and is feeling grateful and strong.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 11:52 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on motherhood and first baby with Raj Nidimoru: 'Been waiting for this'
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Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced that she and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. In a recent chat, the mom-to-be said she has 'been waiting for this moment' and feels a new sense of purpose and strength.

‘I’ve been waiting for this moment’

Samantha talked candidly about parenthood and her pregnancy experience in an interview with Pinkvilla. 'It’s definitely new and exciting. But I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now. I’ve always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I’ll be giving this my all,' she said. 

Pregnancy has given her a different type of strength, the actress continued. 'I've always had a strong interest in everything in life. However, I feel like I have a new type of strength and purpose now. I'm really excited about this journey. And I'm full of thankfulness, learning something new every day and preparing to welcome whatever comes next,' she remarked. Samantha and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, will have their first child together. Following Samantha's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, the couple tied the knot in December 2025.

Pregnancy announcement during the Maa Inti Bangaaram promotions

When fans noticed what appeared to be a baby bump at Samantha's film Maa Inti Bangaaram's success celebrations, rumours about her pregnancy began. At the movie's success meet, she later verified the news personally and said that she would take a short maternity leave after completing her current obligations. At the moment, the actress is on maternity leave.

Also read: Viral: Samay Raina steps out with mystery girl in Mumbai, holds her hand through crowd; watch

Maa Inti Bangaaram crosses Rs 100 crore

Samantha celebrates her personal news and the success of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which has grossed over Rs 100 crore globally. In a video, she thanked the audience for their support and shared her initial doubts about a woman-led film. She views this achievement as indicative of a larger change. The film was directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures.

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