Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on how myositis causes 'intense pain' in her eyes: 'I wake up with pins and needles...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up on dealing with myositis, the auto-immune disorder she was diagnosed with last year. The actress took a break from acting after the diagnosis but is since back to work. However, the disease continues to trouble her and leaves her in ‘intense pain’ on occasions.

In a new interview, Samantha shared how the side effects of the treatment of the disease causes pain in her eyes and also leaves her sensitive to light. The actress also opened up about the one benefit of her battle with the disease – that she was able to let go of the perfection required in one’s social media image.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Samantha shared how the disease helped her change her outlook about self image. She said, “It was a final breaking of shackles. As an actor, you are always expected to display perfection, perfection on Instagram, and perfection in your films. Earlier, I also could never let it go and just accept who I am. I have always wanted to be better and better, look better and better. Finally, now I am at a place where I have no control over this condition.”

Samantha also added how the disease and the treatment have left her vulnerable and in pain. “As an actor, your eyes are a medium to express emotions and every day, I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. I am sensitive to light. I don’t wear glasses just for fun and style, the light actually affects my eyes. I have intense migraine, and I have intense pain in my eyes, they swell from the pain and this has been the case for the past 8 months. This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor,” she added.

In October last year, Samantha took to social media to share she was undergoing treatment for myositis. She took a break for a few weeks for the treatment. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her film Shaakuntalam, a mythological epic which stars her in the titular role. The Gunasekhar film also stars Dev Mohan and is set to be released on April 14.