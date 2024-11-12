Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on embracing motherhood as she plays a mother in Citadel: Hunny Bunny.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently winning hearts with her performance in the spy-thriller Citadel: Hunny Bunny. The actress is busy promoting the series and in one of the interviews, she opened up on embracing motherhood 3 years after divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

In an interview with Times Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about still wanting to become a mother and how she doesn't care about age. Samantha stated, "I don't think it's too late. I still have dreams of being a mother and, yeah, of course, I would love to be a mother. I have always wanted to be a mother; it's quite a beautiful experience. I am looking forward to it. People often worry about age, but I think there is no time in life when you cannot be a mother."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who plays a mother who turns spy to protect her kid in Citadel: Hunny Bunny, opened up about working with a child actor and exclaimed that it almost felt like she interacted with her very own daughter. She praised her acting chops and quick learning.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent video, wherein she looked 'sad' while Varun Dhawan talked about making a family, went viral. Netizens were worried for the actress and felt that 'she is about to cry'. The actress married Naga Chaitanya in 2017, however, the couple got divorced in 2021. Now, Naga Chaitanya is all set to tie the knot with long time beau Sobhita Dhulipala.

Helmed by Raj & DK, Citadel: Hunny Bunny is the spin-off/prequel to the American television series Citadel which starred Priyanka Chopra. The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the title characters with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Thalaivaasal Vijay in supporting roles. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.