Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about 'toughest times,' having some 'dark thoughts': "I don't know any..."

After dealing with divorce, and myositis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about dealing with 'darkest phase of her life.'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an illustrious film career. Unfortunately, her personal life has faced some major hurdles. Her failed marriage with Naga Chaitanya was widely discussed. For the past few months, Samantha is recuperating from an autoimmune disease, myositis. Slowly Samantha's personal life has been discussed more than her professional life. 

Recently, the actress opened up about dealing with the 'toughest times' of her life. During, Zoom Digital's Speak Easy segment, Samantha revealed how things were never easy for her. The actress said, "During the toughest times of this condition, I was in a very dark place, and I had some really dark thoughts. I was not going to let these thoughts destroy me. It means I have to start looking one step forward." Samantha stated that she feels fortunate that many close people stood by her, but she still hasn’t overcome it. "But the number of bad days has reduced a lot," Samantha said. 

Samantha even revealed that to overcome the hardest phase of her life, she had to work continuously, "I don’t know any other way to react. That’s exactly how I want to react, and that’s how I do it." The actress further advised, "It’s important to know those hard moments pass, and we shouldn't get stuck in them."

In another interview, Samantha revealed, “While I was offered Oo Antava, I was in the middle of the announcement of the separation. When the announcement came in, every friend of mine, every well-wisher, and my family were like, ‘You sit at home, you will not do an item song now just after you announce a separation and you will say no to this.’ Even my friends who usually encouraged me to do Super Deluxe and challenge myself, even they said 'No, do not do an item song'. So, I said, 'Okay, I'm doing it.'”

On the work front, Samatha will next be seen in Shakuntalam. She will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, and with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. 

