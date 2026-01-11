Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about Perimenopause Brain Fog: What is it? 3 nutrition tips to help you cope

Viral video: Fire breaks out inside theatre during The Raja Saab screening after Prabhas fans perform aarti, burst crackers
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about perimenopause brain fog. Know what it is? Discover 3 simple nutrition tips that may help improve focus and mental clarity.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been open about her wellness journey. In a recent conversation on her YouTube channel, the actor spoke candidly about perimenopause. Along with symptoms like poor sleep, anxiety, and unexpected weight gain, Samantha highlighted one common concern that affects many women during this phase is brain fog.
To better understand the issue, she turned to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, who explained why brain fog occurs during perimenopause and shared practical dietary tips to support better focus and mental clarity.
Brain fog is not a medical condition, but a term used to describe mental sluggishness. People experiencing it may feel forgetful, unfocused, confused, or slower in thinking. During perimenopause, hormonal and metabolic changes make brain fog a common issue among women.
According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, hormones play a key role in brain function. The brain contains estrogen receptors that help convert glucose into energy needed for memory and thinking. As estrogen levels begin to drop during perimenopause, these receptors become less efficient, slowing down mental processes.
She also explained that insulin resistance, which becomes more common during this phase, causes blood sugar levels to fluctuate. Since the brain relies heavily on glucose for fuel, an inconsistent supply can leave it feeling tired and unfocused, resulting in brain fog.
1. Start Your Day With Healthy Fats
The nutritionist recommends consuming healthy fats. A teaspoon of ghee, butter, or coconut oil can help stabilise blood sugar levels. Adding fresh turmeric root with black pepper may further support brain health, as these ingredients have anti-inflammatory benefits.
2. Include lion’s mane mushroom
Lion’s mane mushroom is often used to support brain function. Rashi Chowdhary suggests adding half a teaspoon of its powdered form to coffee, herbal tea, or any warm morning drink as part of a balanced routine.
3. Use smart supplements thoughtfully
Supplements like creatine help support brain energy, while CoQ10 plays a role in overall cellular health. However, supplements should always be taken on a doctor's advice.