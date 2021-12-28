Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya spotted for the first time together since their split?

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has been ruling headlines in 2021, is currently vacationing in Goa with her BFFs ahead of New Year. However, the latest media reports suggest that Samantha was recently spotted for the first time with her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya after the couple announced their divorce in October.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Samantha and Naga were spotted together for the first time since their separation announcement at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The estranged couple was at the Ramanaidu Studio in their individual capacity fulfilling their respective professional commitments.

While Naga Chaitanya was at the studio shooting for 'Bangarraju', Samantha was there to wrap up the first schedule of her next film, 'Yashoda', as per the Pinkvilla report. The report also mentions that the two stars did not speak to each other and left in their respective cars after their completing their work.

In her recent interviews with various publications, Samantha had opened up about her divorce from Naga and the trolling she was subjected to after the announcement.

When talking about the hatred and trolling that she had to suffer after her split with Naga, to Elle India, she had said, "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

Speaking to Filmfare about her separation, Samantha had said, "It's ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something half the work is done. It's when we don't want to accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. But when you accept when you vocalise 'this is my issue, so what now? I still have to live my life'. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was."

In the meantime, Naga has maintained silence on the topic of his divorce from Samantha.