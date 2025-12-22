FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree and gold jewellery; See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned heads in a silk saree with a chic houndstooth print, paired with gold jewellery and soft makeup. She looks beautifully mixed modern style with traditional elegance, winning praise from fans.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree and gold jewellery; See pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema, once again impressed fans with her graceful fashion sense. Known for blending tradition with modern style, Samantha recently shared pictures where she looked elegant and confident in a silk saree. Fans praised her outfit selection, jewellery and overall styling as soon as her appearance gained attention on social media. The actress once again demonstrated her ability to effortlessly wear traditional Indian clothing while giving it a modern, fresh vibe. Her appearance is the ideal illustration of how traditional clothing can be styled in a contemporary manner without losing its allure.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Samantha wore a beautiful silk saree featuring a unique houndstooth print, which is usually seen in Western fashion. The saree stood out thanks to the combination of this contemporary design and the luxurious silk fabric. The saree's rich, sophisticated hues contributed to its opulent appearance. She accessorised it with a straightforward, well-fitting blouse that counterbalanced the saree's striking print.

Samantha chose soft nude lips, well-defined eyebrows and smoky eyes to keep her makeup subtle but eye-catching. A tiny red bindi gave her appearance a traditional touch. She selected bold gold jewellery, such as layered bangles, statement earrings and traditional accessories that went well with the saree. Because of her well-groomed hair, the outfit and jewellery continued to be the focal point.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics

A perfect blend of tradition and modern style:

What made Samantha’s look truly special was the way she blended modern fashion with traditional elements. While the silk fabric and gold jewellery kept the saree rooted in Indian tradition, the houndstooth print gave it a modern and stylish feel. She looks inspiring for women who wish to try out ethnic clothing without going overboard with this combination. Samantha's styling demonstrates how well-chosen accessories, well-balanced makeup and assured posture can enhance any ensemble. Her style is perfect for events like weddings, holidays or special celebrations where one wants to look sophisticated but fashionable. Samantha Ruth Prabhu demonstrated once more how thoughtful styling of simplicity can produce a striking fashion statement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
