While speaking at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke candidly about overcoming challenges, her evolving career, and the importance of authenticity in the roles she chooses.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her stunning performances onscreen and inspiring journey, headlined the curtain-raiser event for the 11th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS). The festival, returning after a brief hiatus, is set to be held in August, marking a major celebration of Indian cinema, culture, and storytelling in Australia.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal and professional journey has made her a beacon of strength and empowerment in the entertainment industry. While speaking at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, curated by the festival director, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, spoke candidly about overcoming challenges, her evolving career, and the importance of authenticity in the roles she chooses. She also shared her transition into producing, emphasising how this new chapter of her career allows her to bring more meaningful and diverse narratives to the forefront.

Samantha’s powerful message about the balance of life, self-determination, and the freedom to create work that aligns with her vision.

Speaking about her success story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared, "I have said this before, success for me is freedom. I don’t wait for others to tell me that I’m a success. Success is waking up to have the freedom to do what you’re passionate about. It’s about not being put in a box and not being told what women can or cannot do. To wear multiple hats and do it well."

The Indian Film Festival of Sydney, now in its 11th year, promises an unforgettable lineup of films, showcasing the finest in Indian cinema and bridging the cultural divide between India and Australia. Submissions are currently open for filmmakers wishing to be part of this esteemed platform that brings together the richness of Indian culture and the diversity of Australia.

