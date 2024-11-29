A day before her father's demise, Samantha celebrated the success of her latest web series Citadel Honey Bunny in Mumbai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabhu, passes away on Friday. The Family Man Season 2 actress shocked her fans by sharing this heartbreaking news on her Instagram. She took her social media handle and shared a note on her Stories that said, "Until we meet again Dad," with a heartbroken emoji.

Joseph Prabhu a Telugu Anglo-Indian, played an integral role in Samantha's life and upbringing. The Eega actress has often spoken fondly of her family and the support they gave her throughout the ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram Story

On Thursday, a day before this tragic loss, Samantha celebrated the success of her latest web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with her co-star Varun Dhawan, director-duo Raj & DK, and other crew members.

The actress recently discussed her “strained" relationship with her father and how her sense of self-worth was also affected by it. While interacting with Galatta India, Samantha opened up about her struggles, seeking validation from her father, and how her personal journey was influenced by it.

Samantha said that while growing up, she had to fight for validation. "My father was kind of like… I think most Indian parents are like that. They think they’re protecting you. He actually told me, ‘You’re not that smart. This is just the standard of Indian education. That’s why even you can get a first rank.’ When you say that to a child, I really believed for the longest time that I’m not smart and not good enough."

