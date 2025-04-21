Samantha Ruth Prabhu liked an Instagram post on ‘relationship abandonment’ when women get sick, reigniting discussion on her past relationship with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent activity has sparked speculation about her past relationship with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress had revealed her struggles with myositis, a rare disorder, after their divorce. Now, she's drawn attention to a post discussing why men leave sick partners, leaving fans wondering if there's a connection to her own experiences. Some had previously speculated about Naga Chaitanya's relationships during their marriage, while others cited compatibility issues as a potential reason for their split.

Samantha recently liked the post shared by the Instagram page Successverse. The video titled, ‘Why Men Leave Sick Partners: The Cold Truth Behind Relationship Abandonment centered around discussion about a statistic claiming men are 624% more likely to abandon partners with terminal illnesses, while women tend to care for their ailing spouses.





