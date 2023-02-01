Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan in Citadel Indian instalment, starts shooting Raj & DK's series

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Prime Video Instagram

After Varun Dhawan was announced as the male lead in the Citadel Indian instalment in December 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been confirmed as the female lead in the Prime Video original series on Wednesday, February 1. The yet-untitled show is the Indian instalment of the Russo Brothers’ international series Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Making the official announcement, Prime Video shared Samantha's dapper photo on its social media handles and wrote, "the mission is on. we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel." Varun reshared the post on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Welcome to the team" and tagged the actress.

The Citadel series based out of India is being helmed by renowned creator duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are the showrunners and directors. The production is currently underway in Mumbai. After this, the unit will head to North India and then onwards to international locales like Serbia and South Africa.

Talking about their collaboration with the actress, the director duo said in a statement, "We are elated to work with Samantha once again after The Family Man. Once we had the script down on paper, she was an obvious choice for this character. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board."

"When Prime Video and Raj & DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is a homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him", said the actress in a statement.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK's next show for Prime Video Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora among others is set to release on the streaming platform on February 10.



