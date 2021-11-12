Samantha Ruth Prabhu is feeling gloomy about her 'poor first born', shares VIRAL photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been grabbing attention after parting ways with Naga Chaitanya, has been travelling and enjoying her life. The actress recently travelled to Dubai, was also spotted trekking with her friend Shilpa Reddy.

According to Samantha’s Instagram stories, she was in Chennai as the picture posted by her depicted the flooded streets of the city. Meanwhile, one of her stories revealed that she has been missing her pets Hash and Sasha who are in Hyderabad. She often shares their cute and adorable pictures on social media.

Recently, Samantha posted a picture of Hash being dominated by younger dog Sasha. While dropping the cute picture, the actress wrote, “I leave for one day... My poor firstborn.” Earlier, she had shared an adorable picture with them on the occasion of Diwali. In the photo, she was seen hugging Hash and Sasha. Needless to say, she has been a caring guardian.

Earlier, Samantha had shared an article that was posted by Rani Rampal who is the captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey team on Instagram. The article was about educating daughters, making them financially independent and more confident. It stated, “Make your daughters so capable that you won’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education. And most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in October 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony, announced their separation on October 2 this year. They shared the news with their fans through a post on social media.