Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'done' speaking about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya

In the recent past, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her divorce from South star Naga Chaitanya several times. And now, after having expressed her views and shared her thoughts about the divorce and the social media hate that followed the separation announcement, the unwarranted abortions rumours and speculations about her personal life, Samantha feels that she's said enough and is done with speaking about her divorce in the media.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Samantha said, "I think I am done speaking about it. It was important to speak about it and I have addressed it but I don't think it is necessary to keep on repeating that, again and again."

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce via a joint statement shared on their respective social media handles on October 2. The statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."

Now, after her separation, Samantha wants to focus on her work and has a rather fruitful year ahead. In fact, her peppy song 'Oo Bolega.. Ya Oo Oo Bolega' from Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' dropped today.

About her work in 2022, Samantha told the portal, "I have to work really hard. I have been very fortunate to get amazing characters to play and be able to do justice to them. I just hope and pray that I continue to do justice to the roles that are being offered to me."