Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

After Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu got a marriage proposal, and she even reacted to it.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Days after Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Naga Chaitanya, his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu got a marriage proposal, and the actress even reacted to it. Well, before you jump into your guns, let us clarify that Samantha was proposed for the marriage, but it was just a gimmick by her fan. 

The fan with Instagram handle Mukesh Chintha proposed to her on Instagram with a hilarious video. In the reel, he pretends to track down Samantha’s home in Hyderabad and goes down on one knee in her ‘gym’ to propose to her. The video began with Mukesh joking, “Me on my way to Samantha to tell her that she doesn’t need to worry because I’m always going to be there for her.” After ‘reaching’ her ‘house,’ he tracked her down in her ‘gym’ and begged her to marry her. 

Mukesh said, "I am open to marrying if you are,” and then asked her for two years for him to become ‘financially independent’. He then went down on one knee and proposed to her. Sharing the video, Mukesh wrote, "You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take."

Soon after the video was uploaded, Samantha noticed and she even reacted to Mukesh's hilarious proposal. In the comments section, she wrote, "The gym in the background almost convinced me." Later, Mukesh shared her reaction to his Instagram stories, and wrote, "If the world is against Samantha, then I am against the world.”

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged 

On August 8,  Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna shared pictures of the happy couple from the ceremony and even posed with them. In his caption alongside the picture, Nagarjuna emphasized the chosen date for the engagement – August 8, 2024 – which has an 8.8.8 connect.

Read: Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Read: Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
