Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all smiles as she learns skiing in Switzerland, pic goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a traveling freak and keeps sharing mesmerising pictures from her vacations on her social media. After vacationing in Dubai and Rishikesh in October and celebrating her New Year in Goa, Samantha has now gone to Switzerland to learn skiing.

Sharing a picture from Verbier, which houses one of the premier ski resorts in the world, Samantha posed happily for the camera. The 'Super Deluxe' actress was seen wearing a yellow jacket, white helmet, and white bottoms in the picture. The actress shared her skiing experience calling it 'ain't easy but fun' as she captioned her latest post as "Day 4 is when the magic happens #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun". The picture has received a whopping 1.3 million likes on Instagram as of now.

Popular singer Chinmayi Sripada took to the comments section and wrote, “The hyper achiever you are - you go participate in some competition and come with a gold medal”. Samantha found her comment hilarious as she replied, "rofl...I just crossed baby slopes."







Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently grabbed headlines with her sexy and scintillating moves with Allu Arjun in the item song 'Oo Antava' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa'. She has reportedly charged a bomb figure of Rs 5 crore for the track. She had already made her mark in Bollywood with her OTT debut in 2021 as the Sri Lankan rebel Raji in the second season of the spy thriller series 'The Family Man'. Her powerful, restrained act was the highlight of the series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha will soon make her Hindi film debut too. In a recent roundtable interview, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she has offered a Hindi film to Samantha under her production banner 'Outsider Films' which the 'Pink' actress launched in 2021.

Since her separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in October 2021, Samantha has been traveling to different locations in India and abroad to peace her mind and soul.