HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband Raj Nidimoru 'still married' to Shhyamali De? Friend’s explosive statement goes viral, creates confusion

Questions about the legal standing of Raj Nidimoru's first marriage first came to the fore after Shhyamali De shared a cryptic Instagram post of a woman wearing a bindi and sindoor. A dramatic turn came when her friend, Bhavna Tapadia, reposted the photo and captioned it with an explosive statement.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second marriage to Raj Nidimoru was supposed to be the most exciting news; however, ever since the announcement, it has only spiralled into unending controversy, especially after Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, publicly claimed that the former couple is "still married." Questions about the legal standing of Raj Nidimoru's first marriage first came to the fore after Shhyamali De shared a cryptic Instagram post of a woman wearing a bindi and sindoor. She captioned the post saying, "Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home… When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end."

    Is Raj Nidimoru's marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu legal?

    Amid Shhyamali De's viral post, a dramatic turn came when her friend, Bhavna Tapadia, reposted the photo and captioned it with her own tumultuous statement that read, "To all those who are asking me… last time I checked she was still married and the last time was NOW." It is important to note that Bhavna Tapadia and Shhyamali De follow each other on Instagram.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    This explosive claim by Shhyamali De's friend has now left netizens confused, wondering if Raj Nidimoru ever got divorced from his first wife before marrying Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

    Is Raj Nidimoru still married to Shhyamali De?  

    For the unversed, Raj Nidimoru last appeared on Shhyamali De's Instagram feed on Valentine’s Day 2023. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, "There is a hand I love to hold… When I count my blessings, I always think of you! Happy Valentine’s Day R!" 

    So far, neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru has commented on any of these viral claims. 

    READ | Real reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced REVEALED: 'I am saying this because...'

