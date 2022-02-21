Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives glimpse of her first look from 'Shakuntalam', fans are all hearts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday dropped the poster of her upcoming film ‘Shakuntalam’ on Instagram. In the poster, she can be seen wearing a white costume, teamed up with floral jewellery.

In the poster, the actress can be seen sitting in the middle of the forest with wild animals around her. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Presenting...Nature’s beloved...the ethereal and demure... "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam #Shaakuntalamfirstlook.” Fans got excited after she posted her first look from the film on social media.

Fans are happy after seeing how beautiful Samantha looks in the poster. They feel that Samantha is the perfect example of the beauty of Shakuntala that they read about in the mythological stories. One of them wrote, “Congratulations for sam mam and the entire team.” The second one mentioned, “Yayyyyy this movie is so so special for us isn’t it Didi.”

The third one wrote, “Omg! You look so dreamy and still so strong.” The fourth one mentioned, “Not just ethereal and demure but absolutely DIVINE and SURREAL.” The fifth one mentioned, “Beautiful picture with beautiful creatures.”

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system. ‘The Family Man’ actor has been in the headlines since October last year after her split with Naga Chaitanya. Recently, she was featured in one of the songs of ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ (With inputs ANI)