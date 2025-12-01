Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts unconventional wedding ring after marrying Raj Nidimoru, where is her engagement ring from Naga Chaitanya?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore on Monday. The two looked stunning in a traditional attire while Samantha flaunted her wedding ring. Amid her viral pictures, fans wonder where is her engagement ring with Naga Chaintanya.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the famous duo Raj & DK who are known for films like Stree, Go Goa Gone among others and the much-acclaimed Amazon Prime series The Family Man, also starring Samantha. The couple has flooded the news world as their wedding confirmed the recent rumours about their relationship. With that, what else is gaining limelight is her ring, the stunning diamond ring. However, this has got her fans thinking about what happened to her engagement ring from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya?

How special is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new ring?

In a stunning red silk saree with gold embroidery, she flaunted her diamond ring designed in an unusual way. After Samantha posted her wedding photos, social media users instantly zoomed in on her hand. jewellery expert Abhilasha Bhandari from Abhilasha Pret Jewellery, while speaking with HR City about her ring, she explained that Samantha’s ring features a portrait-cut diamond, one of the oldest, most iconic cuts in history.

“Samantha wore a beautiful portrait-cut diamond ring that features the rare and exquisite Portrait Cut, a very thin, flat diamond with a large top surface and almost no depth. This historic cut was originally used in Mughal-era jewellery to cover miniature paintings and royal portraits, which is how it earned the name ‘portrait cut’,” she said.

She further described it as a diamond style that symbolises ‘A cut that resembles strength, vitality, clean character of itself and the wearer,’ she added.

Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s earlier engagement ring?

After getting the new ring from Raj Nidimoru, many have been wondering where her earlier engagement ring from her first marriage with Naga Chaitanya is. Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and divorced him in 2021. At that time, rumours had it that she turned her diamond engagement ring into something else.

At the same time a statement went viral by Surat-based jewellery designer Dhrumit Merulia who decoded what happened with her ring. Sharing a video on Instagram Merulia explained how she transformed her ring into a necklace which she used to wear often.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru took place at the Ling Bhairavi Temple in Isha Foundation’s Yoga Centre in Coimbatore in a beautiful and intimate affair on Monday morning. Samantha is 38-years-old while Raj Nidimoru is 46.