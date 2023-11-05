Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos spark patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya, netizens say 'she still has...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya separated in 2021 after four years of their marriage. A couple of their recent Instagram posts have left people guessing about their patch-up.

In October 2017, the two extremely popular actors in Tollywood Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with each other in twin ceremonies as per Hindu and Christian rituals. After four years in October 2021, the ex-couple decided to part ways and have been busy in their separate lives since then. But recently, rumours of their patch-up have started circulating.

These rumours began when the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared a picture with their pet dog Hash that he and Samantha had welcomed together to their home when they were married. Ater their separation, Hash has been living with the Shaakuntalam actress and thus, Naga's photo with the dog went viral.

Now, on Friday, Samantha shared a collage of photos on her Instagram in a white tub top, a jacket and a pair of pants. In one of those pictures, her 'Chay' tattoo (Naga Chaitanya's nickname is Chay) was noticed by the netizens. One of them commented, "She still has the tattoo", while another added, "Who said it was removed", as there have been reports that Samantha had got that tattoo removed. Several other said that the actress is actually flaunting her tattoo. These latest pictures shared by Samantha have now reignited the patch-up rumours between her and Chay.

Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya had said in an interview that the divorce came through a year ago and they have been legally single for a year now. The actors have always refrained from disclosing the reason for their split. Their fans have been heartbroken with their separation and are still hoping for them to be back together. These patch-up rumours can instill a sense of hope in them.