Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post of Russo Brothers celebrating her recent web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot with each other at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 4. This is Chaitanya's second wedding as he was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for four years from 2017 to 2021. And thus, Samantha's first post after Naga and Sobhita's wedding has gone viral on social media.

The Super Deluxe actress simply reshared a screenshot of the Instagram Stories of American director duo Russo Brothers celebrating her recent web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Created by Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spinoff of Priyanka Chopra-starrer American series Citadel, which was produced by the Russo Brothers. The Avengers: Endgame directors shared their pictures with Raj & DK on their Instagram Stories and wrote, "What A Journey. Such an honour to work on Citadel Honey Bunny with the incredible Raj & DK."





Earlier, before Naga and Sobhita's wedding, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video, in which a little girl was seen pinning down a boy in a wrestling match. She captioned it as, "#FightLikeAGirl." This was interpreted by many as her reaction to her ex-husband's second wedding.

In a recent interview, Samantha also shared that she was called 'second hand' and 'used' after her divorce. Talking to Galatta India, she said, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached. I get a lot of comments saying ‘second hand, ‘used’, and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like you’re a failure that you were once married and now you’re not. And I do believe, it can be really hard for families and girls who’ve gone through."

