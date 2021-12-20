Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally breaks SILENCE on doing item number with Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for her performance in dance number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ ever since it released. However, there are people who didn’t like her never-seen-before avatar. The actress has now talked about her shooting experience.

Samantha earlier was not interested in doing up the dance number. But when the director of the film, Sukumar, gave her the example of Pooja Hegde’s dance number in ‘Rangasthalam’. According to by BollywoodLife, when ‘The Family Man 2’ actress was asked about the experience. She said, “It’s really challenging to get the steps perfect, the beat, and dance with Allu Arjun, it’s my god tiring.”

She recently shared a post for Allu Arjun in order to appreciate him. She wrote, “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. ??? Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired (sic).”

Samantha recently ended her four-year-old marriage with Naga Chaitanya. The latest rumour is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced over her refusal to avoid taking on bold scenes and item numbers in her films. Samantha was extensively ridiculed for her lip-lock sequence with Ram Charan in 'Rangasthalam' in 2018, just a few months after their marriage.