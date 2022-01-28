Samantha Ruth Prabhu falls while skiing in Switzerland – Watch VIRAL video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Switzerland having the time of her life. The actress recently shared a video of herself falling while trying to ski in the snow on Instagram.

“One of the 100 falls. Me : Kate save me @kate_mc_b :'weeeeeeeeeeehhhhhh’,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the video here-

Samantha also included a note on how she learned to ski, including how she fell numerous times and overcame the urge to quit. Samantha shared a photo of herself with her skiing coach on her Instagram feed on Thursday.

Sharing the picture, she wrote on Instagram, "I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope. Very humbling. Fell a 100 times. Got up each time. The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through. In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a Red run I found something truly special...It’s been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable. A huge shout out to the lovely @kate_mc_b for training me you made all the difference. #JustTheBeginning #NeverFeltMoreAlive."

Samantha has been travelling with her buddies to numerous locations. She travelled to Goa, Rishikesh, and Dubai before arriving in Switzerland.

Samantha recently appeared in the catchy melody ‘Oo Antava’ from the Telugu film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Sunil played the key roles in Pushpa The Rise. The film was directed by Sukumar and was shot in Telugu before being dubbed and distributed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.